Before The Archies, star kids who made a smashing Bollywood debut

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023

The release of The Archies marked the debut of star kids like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

The Archies is a live action musical comedy set in 1960's India directed by Zoya Akhtar.

The movie has received applause from a lot of big celebs in the industry, Karan Johar says Suhana is here to stay.

Other actors like Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza, Jahnhi Kapoor also spoke highly of the movie.

Following the startling debut of these star kids in The Archies, we take a look at some more who took the industry by storm on their own debuts.

Hrithik Roshan made his debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai established himself as a major talent due to his acting and dancing skills.

Alia Bhatt in Student of the Year showcased her natural acting abilities and marked the beginning of her successful career.

Varun Dhawan who also debuted with Student of the Year, displayed his charm and acting talent.

Sara Ali Khan debuted in Kedarnath and her confidence and acting skills caught the eye of many directors.

Ishaan Khatter and his debut in Beyond the Clouds showcased his versatility as he unleashed his potential as an actor.

Tiger Shroff in Heropanti showcased his dancing prowess and his dedication to fitness.

Athiya Shetty made her debut in Hero showcased her poise and acting potential.

Soha Ali Khan made her debut with Dil Maange More, showing just how versatile she is as an actor.

Ranbir Kapoor made his debut with Saawariya, a romantic movie alongside Sonam Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a mesmerizing debut way back in 2000 with Refugee.

