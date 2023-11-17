Before The Archies, top 9 teen dramas to watch on Netflix
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
Never Have I Ever follows the story of an Indian-American teenager who wants to be popular in school but always falls in trouble.
Wednesday is a coming-of-age horror web series with Adams family being at the centre. It is entertaining and how.
Among Hindi web series, Mismatched is about two teenagers who fall for each other at a summer camp.
The web series Riverdale has sought inspiration from The Archie comics. Four teenagers take up charge to fight the crime in their town.
13 Reasons Why was one of the most-talked about shows when it released. It is a story of a girl named Hannah who explains in 13 reasons why she chose to commit suicide.
The Midnight Club is about teenagers having keen interest in supernatural world. Their sinister stories will leave you scared.
XO, Kitty is all about a teenager's quest of finding true love. It is all sweet and nice.
Stranger Things is a world full of mysteries and a bunch of teenagers trying to unravel everything about supernatural forces.
Elite is about teenagers from a private school in Spain. The story has wealth inequality, social status and more as the crux.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is about witches, supernatural beings and more.
Gossip Girl, of course, has to be watched to know all about the lives of elite teenagers of Manhattan.
Heartstopper on Netflix is a coming-of-age LGBTQ+ romantic comedy drama tha is filled with many entertaining moments as two friends explore their bond.
