Before The Buckingham Murders, watch Top 10 murder mystery films, series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here's a list of murder mystery movies and web series to watch online before TBMSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023
The Buckingham Murders is an upcoming new movie featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, directed by Hansal Mehta.
The gritty and hard-hitting was well received at the BFI London Film Festival 2023. After the international premier makers introduced the first poster.
Kareena Kapoor Khan last film Jaane Jaan was an edge-of-the-seat murder mystery thriller also starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.
A gripping thriller where Ajay Devgn plays a man who concocts a story to protect his family from a murder accusation.
Ayushmann Khurrana portrays a blind pianist who becomes embroiled in a murder mystery that challenges his senses.
Sonakshi Sinha portrays a cop who is on the lookout for a serial killer who mysteriously conducts murders.
Vidya Balan plays a pregnant woman in search of her missing husband in the alleys of Kolkata, uncovering a dark mystery.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars as a cop assigned to solve a high-profile murder case that takes place on the night of a wedding.
A psychological crime thriller that combines modern forensic science with Indian mythology to solve gruesome murders.
A legal thriller featuring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, revolving around a murder accusation and a series of mind-bending twists.
Aamir Khan stars as a police officer investigating a high-profile car accident that might be linked to a ghostly presence.
A courtroom drama web series where Pankaj Tripathi as a lawyer solves murder cases.
