Before The Buckingham Murders, watch Top 10 murder mystery films, series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023

The Buckingham Murders

The Buckingham Murders is an upcoming new movie featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, directed by Hansal Mehta.

The Buckingham Murders first poster

The gritty and hard-hitting was well received at the BFI London Film Festival 2023. After the international premier makers introduced the first poster.

Jaane Jaan - Netflix

Kareena Kapoor Khan last film Jaane Jaan was an edge-of-the-seat murder mystery thriller also starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Drishyam - Amazon Prime Video

A gripping thriller where Ajay Devgn plays a man who concocts a story to protect his family from a murder accusation.

Andhadhun - Netflix

Ayushmann Khurrana portrays a blind pianist who becomes embroiled in a murder mystery that challenges his senses.

Dahaad - Amazon Prime Video

Sonakshi Sinha portrays a cop who is on the lookout for a serial killer who mysteriously conducts murders.

Kahaani

Vidya Balan plays a pregnant woman in search of her missing husband in the alleys of Kolkata, uncovering a dark mystery.

Raat Akeli Hai - Netflix

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars as a cop assigned to solve a high-profile murder case that takes place on the night of a wedding.

Asur - JioCinema

A psychological crime thriller that combines modern forensic science with Indian mythology to solve gruesome murders.

Badla - Netflix

A legal thriller featuring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, revolving around a murder accusation and a series of mind-bending twists.

Talaash - Amazon Prime Video

Aamir Khan stars as a police officer investigating a high-profile car accident that might be linked to a ghostly presence.

Criminal Justice - Disney+ Hotstar

A courtroom drama web series where Pankaj Tripathi as a lawyer solves murder cases.

