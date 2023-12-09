Before The Freelancer season 2, Top 10 espionage thriller movies, series to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2023
The Freelancer is one of the best espionage thriller streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and 1st second part is set to release.
Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Kay Kay Menon’s Special Ops is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy is a must-watch on Zee5.
All The Old Knives can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Ek Tha Tiger and its 2nd part is a critically acclaimed espionage thriller on Amazon Prime Video
Emraan Hashmi’s Bard of Blood is available on Netflix.
Code Name Tiranga starring Parineeti Chopra is available on Netflix.
The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Tamil actor Dhanush is streaming on Netflix.
Tanaav is a critically acclaimed thriller on Sony LIV.
