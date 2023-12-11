Before The Legend of Hanuman, Top 8 movies, series inspired by mythology to watch on OTT
India is a highly religious country and stories revolving around the mythologies are pretty common and fairly loved among the audience.
A good example would be, The Legend of Hanuman, it is an ongoing series on Disney+ Hotstar that follows the story of Hanuman Ji.
The third season of the series was announced on Diwali and it is set to release in the first month of 2024.
The exact release date isn’t announced yet but we can expect it to be announced soon.
It's a story of how Hanuman Ji became a ray of light in darkness. Here are some more mythological stories that you can watch.
Bal Ganesh is an animated movie featuring the adventures of the young Lord Ganesha. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Krishna Aur Kans, an animated movie depicting the childhood and adventures of Lord Krishna. On Prime Video.
While not strictly mythological, Chhota Bheem features a lot of elements from Indian legends. On Netflix.
Another movie that showcases the tales of Hanuman is Hanuman: Da' Damdaar. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha is a children's show narrating the legendary stories of King Vikramaditya and the ghost Betaal. On Zee5.
Arjun: The Warrior Prince is an animated movie focusing on the life and journey of Arjuna from the Mahabharata. On YouTube.
Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev is a popular family TV show about the story of Lord Shiva. On Disney+ Hotstar
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is an animated film retelling the epic story of Ramayana. On YouTube.
