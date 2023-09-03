Before The Nun II, check out horror movies on OTT based on real life scary incidents

Here are the top 10 frightening films that are based on actual events.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023

The Exorcist (Prime Video)

The cult classic follows a 12-year-old girl who is possessed by a mysterious entity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Prime Video)

A group of young travelers comes across an isolated rural home while going to visit a grave.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Rite (Prime Video)

An American priest-in-training becomes the protégé of a veteran exorcist in Rome dealing with the devil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Possession (Prime Video)

A family’s life turns upside down when a young girl brings home a vintage box unaware of what’s inside.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Haunting In Connecticut (Prime Video)

A family learns their new house is infested by sinister spirits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Nightmare on Elm Street (Prime Video)

A teenage girl must uncover the dark truth concealed by her parents after she and her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose (Apple TV+)

The story of a defense lawyer who is alarmed when she starts to believe her client, a priest accused of negligent homicide after an exorcism gone wrong.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Amityville Horror (Prime Video)

This hair-raising story is about the Lutz family, whose new home has a gory past and a legacy of demons.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Annabelle (Prime Video)

A couple begins to experience terrifying supernatural occurrences involving a vintage doll.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Conjuring (Netflix)

Renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren help a family who encounter paranormal experiences at their farmhouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Is this why Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor did not approve of Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif relationship?

 

 Find Out More