Before The Trial starring Kajol, check OTT web series and movies with female characters who fought against mean men
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023
Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu is about a woman deciding to divorce her husband as he slapped her.
In Dahaad, Sonakshi Sinha plays a cop who stands strong despite facing caste descrimination.
Delhi Crime has Shefali Shah being a cop and solving the most hienous crime.
Aarya has Sushmita Sen's character becoming a Mafia Queen.
In Bombay Begum, is a story of five ambitious women trying to achieve their goals.
SHE is about a female cop going undercover to expose crime.
Aranyak has Raveena Tandon playing a strong character.
MAI on Netflix is about a mother seeking revenge for her daughter's death.
Scoop on Netflix is about a female journalist trying to make her name in male dominated industry.
City of Dreams on Disney+Hotstar is also on this list.
Will Kajol's Trial be as successful as the rest?
