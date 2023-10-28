Before Tiger 3, a look at box office collection of all Diwali releases from 2012 to 2022

Salman Khan is set to storm at the box office on the festive occasion of Diwali with Tiger 3, here's looking at the Diwali release of the last decade.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma movie earned Rs 120.87 crore nett and Rs 235.70 crore worldwide. 

Son of Sardaar (2012)

Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha starrer minted Rs  105.10 crore nett and Rs 150 worldwide. 

Krrish 3 (2013)

Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut starrer third instalment of the most loved franchise collected Rs 244.05 crore nett and Rs 374 crore worldwide. 

Happy New Year (2014)

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and more celebs starrer earned Rs 199.95 crore nett. It minted Rs 397 crore worldwide. 

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor starrer collected Rs 210.16 crore nett and Rs 405.85 crore worldwide.  

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma starrer earned Rs 113.19 crore nett and Rs 240.72 crore worldwide. 

Shivaay (2016)

Ajay Devgn, Sayyesha Sehgal starrer did a business of Rs 100.45 crore nett and Rs 147.29 crore worldwide. It performed below average, as per reports. 

Golmaal Again (2017)

Rohit Shetty's fourth instalment of the Golmaal franchise minted Rs 205.69 nett and Rs 308.62 worldwide. 

Thugs of Hindostan (2018)

Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan movie was a big dud. It earned Rs 151.30 nett (India) and Rs  327.51 worldwide. 

Housefull 4 (2019)

The multi-starrer comedy movie earned Rs 210.3 crore India nett and Rs 296 crore worldwide.

Sooryavanshi (2021)

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer minted Rs 293 crore worldwide while it earned Rs 195.55 crore in India.

Thank God (2022) 

Sidharth Malhotra, Rakulpreet Singh and Ajay Devgn starrer movie collected Rs 36.35 nett and Rs 48.99 worldwide. 

Ram Setu (2022) 

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer made Rs 74.7 crore nett and Rs 96.74 worldwide.  

