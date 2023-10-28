Before Tiger 3, a look at box office collection of all Diwali releases from 2012 to 2022

Salman Khan is set to storm at the box office on the festive occasion of Diwali with Tiger 3, here's looking at the Diwali release of the last decade.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma movie earned Rs 120.87 crore nett and Rs 235.70 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha starrer minted Rs 105.10 crore nett and Rs 150 worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut starrer third instalment of the most loved franchise collected Rs 244.05 crore nett and Rs 374 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and more celebs starrer earned Rs 199.95 crore nett. It minted Rs 397 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor starrer collected Rs 210.16 crore nett and Rs 405.85 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma starrer earned Rs 113.19 crore nett and Rs 240.72 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn, Sayyesha Sehgal starrer did a business of Rs 100.45 crore nett and Rs 147.29 crore worldwide. It performed below average, as per reports.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rohit Shetty's fourth instalment of the Golmaal franchise minted Rs 205.69 nett and Rs 308.62 worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan movie was a big dud. It earned Rs 151.30 nett (India) and Rs 327.51 worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The multi-starrer comedy movie earned Rs 210.3 crore India nett and Rs 296 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer minted Rs 293 crore worldwide while it earned Rs 195.55 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra, Rakulpreet Singh and Ajay Devgn starrer movie collected Rs 36.35 nett and Rs 48.99 worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer made Rs 74.7 crore nett and Rs 96.74 worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
