Before Tiger 3; a look at Salman Khan's hit films and their box office collection

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 will be released on November 12, 2023, in theatres. Before the film releases; a look at Salman Khan's hit films and their BO collection.

Radhe reportedly earned 18.33 crores gross.

Bharat managed to earn Rs. 201.3 crores.

Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs. 336.95 crores.

Race 3 reportedly earned Rs. 169.25 crores.

Sultan managed to collect Rs. 300.45 crores.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo collected Rs. 210.16 crores.

Jai Ho collected Rs. 116 crores and was a semi-hit.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected Rs. 320.34 crores.

Kick earned Rs. 231.85 crores.

Dabangg 2 collected Rs. 155 crores and was a super hit film.

