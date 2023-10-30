Before Tiger 3, check out the best ever box office openings for Bollywood action films
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023
The buzz around Tiger 3 is ever so high. The advance bookings will kick start from November 5. Let's check biggest action openers to date...
As per Bollywood Hungama report, Jawan opened at Rs 75 crores in Hindi, nett.
Pathaan is right at its heels with a collection of Rs 57 crores.
Next, we have War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff which minted Rs 53.35 crores.
Thugs of Hindostan had a grand opening of Rs 52.25 crores but it sunk thereafter.
Salman Khan's Bharat opened at Rs 42.30 crores.
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 opened at Rs 40.10 crores.
Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma's Sultan opened at Rs 36.54 crores.
Dhoom 3 starring Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and others opened at Rs 36.22 crores.
The second instalment of Tiger movies, Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs 34.10 crores on day 1.
Ek Tha Tiger is right behind it with a business of Rs 32.93 crores on day 1.
Ajay Devgn's Singham Returns minted Rs 32.09 crores on the first day.
