Before Tiger 3, check out the best ever box office openings for Bollywood action films

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

The buzz around Tiger 3 is ever so high. The advance bookings will kick start from November 5. Let's check biggest action openers to date...

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per Bollywood Hungama report, Jawan opened at Rs 75 crores in Hindi, nett. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan is right at its heels with a collection of Rs 57 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Next, we have War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff which minted Rs 53.35 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thugs of Hindostan had a grand opening of Rs 52.25 crores but it sunk thereafter. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's Bharat opened at Rs 42.30 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 opened at Rs 40.10 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma's Sultan opened at Rs 36.54 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhoom 3 starring Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and others opened at Rs 36.22 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The second instalment of Tiger movies, Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs 34.10 crores on day 1. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Tha Tiger is right behind it with a business of Rs 32.93 crores on day 1. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn's Singham Returns minted Rs 32.09 crores on the first day. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mahabharata: Did Sahadev eat his father Pandu’s brain? Let’s unfold the mystery and get to know ‘why’.

 

 Find Out More