Before Tiger 3, check the day 1 and first weekend box office collection of all YRF spyverse films

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's action-thriller Tiger 3 will be releasing on November 12, 2023 in theatres.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger 3's advance booking has been opened and it seems as Salman Khan's film will break all the records at the BO.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War collected Rs. 166.25 crore on its first weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs. 34.10 crore on its first day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan collected Rs. 364.15 crore on its first weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs. Rs. 190 crore on opening weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War collected Rs. 53.35 crore on its first day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan managed to collect Rs. 100 crore on its opening day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Tha Tiger starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Reportedly, the film grossed Rs. 33.5 crores on first day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Tha Tiger managed to collect Rs. 57.9 crore on the first weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt replaces Vicky Jain in Top 5; Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya get wake up call

 

 Find Out More