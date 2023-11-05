Before Tiger 3, check the day 1 and first weekend box office collection of all YRF spyverse films
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's action-thriller Tiger 3 will be releasing on November 12, 2023 in theatres.

Tiger 3's advance booking has been opened and it seems as Salman Khan's film will break all the records at the BO.

War collected Rs. 166.25 crore on its first weekend.

Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs. 34.10 crore on its first day.

Pathaan collected Rs. 364.15 crore on its first weekend.

Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs. Rs. 190 crore on opening weekend.

War collected Rs. 53.35 crore on its first day.

Pathaan managed to collect Rs. 100 crore on its opening day.

Ek Tha Tiger starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Reportedly, the film grossed Rs. 33.5 crores on first day.

Ek Tha Tiger managed to collect Rs. 57.9 crore on the first weekend.

