Before Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif's highest worldwide box office collection

Before Tiger 3; a look at Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's highest film and its worldwide box office collections.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023

Bang Bang

Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan's film managed to earn Rs. 181.03 crores at global BO.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raajneeti

Katrina Kaif's film reportedly earned Rs. 93.66 crores at the worldwide BO.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sooryavanshi

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's film collected Rs. 196 crores worldwide BO collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film collected Rs. 198.78 crores worldwide box office collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bharat

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film collected Rs. 211. 07 crores worldwide BO.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhoom 3

Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan's film's worldwide BO collection is around Rs. 284.27 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Zinda Hai

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's action thriller managed to collect Rs. 339.16 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger 3 is to release in November

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's action-thriller film is all set to release on November 12, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger 3 to break all records?

The film has left everyone excited and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to release on the big screens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

