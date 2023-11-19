Before Tiger 3 on OTT the biggest blockbuster hits of Salman Khan to watch on OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 19, 2023

Wanted was a turning point in Salman Khan's career and the film became a super success. Watch on ZEE5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was another collaboration of Salman Khan with Sooraj Barjatya. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kick was a commercial success and its songs became chartbusters. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dabangg introduced Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey, a fearless cop. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a story of a man who helps a mute Pakistani girl to reunite with her family. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sultan received praise for Salman Khan's performance and became a massive hit. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Arjun featured Salman Khan along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film became a major success at the BO. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maine Pyar Kiya was a massive hit and made Salman Khan the leading hero in the industry. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Aapke Hain Koun became one of the highest-grossing Indian film of its time. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and the film became a high-octane success. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Inside Tiger 3 star Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's beautiful home

 

 Find Out More