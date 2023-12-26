Before Tiger 3 on OTT, Top 10 Salman Khan films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023

It is Salman Khan’s 58th birthday and Tiger 3 is expect to have its OTT release soon. As we prepare for the superstar’s latest film, here are more of his hits to stream now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a heartwarming story about a man's journey to reunite a mute Pakistani girl with her family. On Diseny+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sultan is the story of a wrestler's rise, fall, and redemption in the world of wrestling. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan also starred in the family drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! which became a massive hit, known for its songs. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tere Naam is a romantic drama about unrequited love and its consequences. On JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kick is an action-packed movie where Khan plays a character who seeks adventure and thrill. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wanted was one of the movies that marked Salman’s entry into the action genre back in the day. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's iconic role as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg, a fearless cop which went on to become a very famous series. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya is a comedy-drama about a man who pretends to be in love with multiple women to avoid marriage. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Arjun was a drama movie featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, focusing on revenge and brotherhood. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Andaz Apna Apna, the cult classic comedy where Salman starred alongside Aamir Khan, known for its humor and memorable dialogues. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Orry reveals the rudest celeb he ever met in a recent AMA

 

 Find Out More