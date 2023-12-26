Before Tiger 3 on OTT, Top 10 Salman Khan films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023
It is Salman Khan’s 58th birthday and Tiger 3 is expect to have its OTT release soon. As we prepare for the superstar’s latest film, here are more of his hits to stream now.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a heartwarming story about a man's journey to reunite a mute Pakistani girl with her family. On Diseny+ Hotstar.
Sultan is the story of a wrestler's rise, fall, and redemption in the world of wrestling. On Prime Video.
Salman Khan also starred in the family drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! which became a massive hit, known for its songs. On Netflix.
Tere Naam is a romantic drama about unrequited love and its consequences. On JioCinema.
Kick is an action-packed movie where Khan plays a character who seeks adventure and thrill. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Wanted was one of the movies that marked Salman’s entry into the action genre back in the day. On Zee5.
Salman Khan's iconic role as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg, a fearless cop which went on to become a very famous series. On Prime Video.
Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya is a comedy-drama about a man who pretends to be in love with multiple women to avoid marriage. On Prime Video.
Karan Arjun was a drama movie featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, focusing on revenge and brotherhood. On Zee5.
Andaz Apna Apna, the cult classic comedy where Salman starred alongside Aamir Khan, known for its humor and memorable dialogues. On Prime Video.
