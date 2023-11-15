Before Tiger 3 on OTT, top 9 dhamakedaar action entertainer of 2023 to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Salman Khan's movie Tiger 3 has just released in theatres. But before it hits OTT, here's a list of movies that you can watch for some adrenaline rush.

Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan is on Netflix. The film sees him in dual role and has Vijay Sethupathi as the dreaded villain.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is on Zee5. Tara Singh returned with full power and brought along his Sakina played by Ameesha Patel too.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan saw the most deadly and high-octane action scenes. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.

Shahid Kapoor's film Bloody Daddy is on JioCinema. It is one of the most talked-about action entertainer of 2023.

Jailer is a must watch for all the die-hard Rajinikanth. His swag is simply top-notch. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.

Delve into history with Ponniyin Selvan: II on Amazon Prime Video. The film is about the Chola Empire. It has immense action.

King of Kotha sees sweet Dulquer Salman packing some punch. The movie is on Disney+Hotstar.

Gumraah is a perfect blend of mystery, thrill, action and adventure. Aditya Roy Kapur's movie is on Netflix.

Dasara is yet another action entertainer of 2023. Starring Nani, the film received rave reviews from the audience. The movie is on Netflix.

Thunivu on Netflix has Ajith Kumar at his best. It is a bank heist that holds lots of thrill.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu left all his fan thrilled with its jaw dropping action sequences. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.

