Before Tiger 3, Top 10 action romance movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 is a blend of action and romance slated to release on 12th November 2023.

Marjaavaan on Amazon Prime Video is a passionate love story intertwined with action and revenge.

Main Hoon Na on Netflix revolves around Shah Rukh Khan's character juggling between romance and action.

Ghajini on Amazon Prime Video is a thrilling action film with a romantic subplot, starring Aamir Khan and Asin.

Josh on SonyLiv is a high-energy film with a mix of action and romance, set against the backdrop of rival gangs.

Kurbaan on Apple TV explores the complexities of love and terrorism, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Bodyguard on Netflix is centered around Salman Khan playing a bodyguard who falls in love with the woman he is assigned to protect.

Baaghi on Netflix is a love story wrapped in martial arts and action, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

Chennai Express on Apple TV is a comedic action-romance featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Heropanti on Disney+ Hotstar combines romance and high-flying action.

Dilwale on Netflix is a romantic action film that reunites Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol onscreen.

