Before Tiger 3, Top 10 action thrillers starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and more to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Before Tiger 3 hits the screens on November 12, these action thrillers will keep you entertained.
Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Jawan is now on Netflix. It serves an overdose of entertainment and thrill.
Action thriller Pathaan can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. Shah Rukh Khan is a secret agent on a mission in this one.
Before Tiger 3, a recap of Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger is a must. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Bloody Daddy on JioCinema has Shahid Kapoor in his most fierce avatar.
War on Amazon Prime Video brings two gods of action thrillers, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, together.
Vikram Vedha on JioCinema sees Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in their finest forms.
Baby on Disney+Hotstar has Akshay Kumar as an Intelligence system officer saving the nation from terror attack.
Aamir Khan killed it in action thriller Ghajini. The film on Zee5 is about a man who suffers from short term memory loss after his partner is murdered.
Dhoom 2 on Amazon Prime Video is filled with action, thrill, adventure, romance and more. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and more.
Ajay Devgn is no behind when it comes to action thrillers. One of his best films Aakrosh is on Zee5 for all to watch.
Another action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan is Raees. The movie on Netflix is quite entertaining to watch.
