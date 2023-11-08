Before Tiger 3, Top 10 action thrillers starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and more to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023

Before Tiger 3 hits the screens on November 12, these action thrillers will keep you entertained.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Jawan is now on Netflix. It serves an overdose of entertainment and thrill.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Action thriller Pathaan can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. Shah Rukh Khan is a secret agent on a mission in this one.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Before Tiger 3, a recap of Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger is a must. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bloody Daddy on JioCinema has Shahid Kapoor in his most fierce avatar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War on Amazon Prime Video brings two gods of action thrillers, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha on JioCinema sees Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in their finest forms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baby on Disney+Hotstar has Akshay Kumar as an Intelligence system officer saving the nation from terror attack.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan killed it in action thriller Ghajini. The film on Zee5 is about a man who suffers from short term memory loss after his partner is murdered.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhoom 2 on Amazon Prime Video is filled with action, thrill, adventure, romance and more. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn is no behind when it comes to action thrillers. One of his best films Aakrosh is on Zee5 for all to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan is Raees. The movie on Netflix is quite entertaining to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Crown and other Top 10 web series, movies based on royal families to stream online

 

 Find Out More