Before Tiger 3, Top 10 espionage thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list of espionage thriller movies to watch on various OTT platforms.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023

Tiger 3

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is an upcoming installment in the thrilling Tiger series.

Pathaan - Amazon Prime Video

Pathaan is a spy thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent who is on a mission to knuckle down a traitor.

Khufiya - Netflix

Khufiya starring Tabu and Ali Fazal is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere.

Tenet - Amazon Prime Video

Christopher Nolan's mind-bending spy thriller with a time-travel twist.

War - Amazon Prime Video

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer is a high-octane action film with elements of espionage and intrigue.

Heart of Stone - Netflix

An upcoming espionage thriller starring Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan.

Ek Tha Tiger - Amazon Prime Video

The film that introduced the world to RAW agent Tiger.

Raazi - Amazon Prime Video

A spy thriller that follows an Indian woman who marries a Pakistani military officer to serve as an undercover spy.

Mission Majnu - Netflix

An upcoming Indian espionage thriller based on real events.

Mission: Impossible - Netflix

The long-running franchise featuring Ethan Hunt's high-stakes missions.

Romeo Akbar Walter - Netflix

A gripping espionage film set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

