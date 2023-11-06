Before Tiger 3, Top 10 films in which Salman Khan proved his mettle as an action hero
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
Salman Khan is all set to pull off some Hollywood style action scenes in Tiger 3.
The movie is releasing on November 12 and fans are waiting with bated breath to see the OG action hero.
Salman Khan has often proved his mettle as an action hero. Tiger Zinda Hai is proof of it.
Even in Dabangg series, Salman Khan's macho avatar as he did some maardhaad was loved by all.
Ready movie on Disney+Hotstar has Salman Khan pulling off some crazy stunts.
Kick movie on Disney+Hotstar proved that no stunt is difficult for Salman Khan.
Salman Khan as Kareena Kapoor Khan's bodyguard in the film Bodyguard was sweet but powerful.
Salman Khan's movie Wanted on Zee5 sees him as a gangster Radhe whose girlfriend wants him to change.
Antim: The Final Truth on Zee5 has Salman Khan has him as a police officer who proves to be a one-man army.
A shirtless Salman Khan performing some daredevil stunts is what Jai Ho is all about.
Garv: Pride and Honour on Amazon Prime Video has Salman Khan and Sunny Deol in lead. Both are top class action heroes.
Though the film might have flopped, Salman Khan's action scenes in Radhe were a hit.
