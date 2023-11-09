Before Tiger 3, Top 10 Indian films where the hero defeated enemies from Pakistan
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Tiger 3 will see Salman Khan defeating Emraan Hashmi who plays a villain settled in Pakistan.
Border - Depicts the heroic defense of Longewala by Indian soldiers during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
Uri: The Surgical Strike - Based on the real-life surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army in response to the 2016 Uri attack.
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha - A love story set during the Partition, highlighting the hero's struggle against all odds and winning over Pakistan to bring his wife back to India.
Gadar 2: Tara Singh once again defeats the Pakistan general to bring his son back to India.
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan as RAW agent defeats Pakistani enemy.
LOC Kargil - Chronicles the courage of Indian soldiers during the Kargil War of 1999.
Hindustan Ki Kasam - Inspired by the 1971 war, it showcases the valor of an Indian Air Force pilot.
Tango Charlie - Focuses on the challenges faced by BSF personnel on the India-Pakistan border.
Sarfarosh - A thriller following an Indian officer's mission to thwart terrorists infiltrating from Pakistan.
Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo - Honors the sacrifices of Indian soldiers.
