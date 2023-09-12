Before Tiger 3, Top 10 spy thriller movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Before Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 releases, a look at must-watch spy films on OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
The film is one of the best spy film franchises and is part of the YRF spy universe. It is slated to release in Diwali 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt's performance as RAW agent has won hearts. It has nerve-wrecking moments that will keep on the edge.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK-Deepika Padukone's spy thriller is widely appreciated and is one of the highest grossers of 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra as an undercover Indian spy gets onto a deadly mission. The film has an emotional angle too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An Indian intelligence agent's journey will keep you hooked to the screens. John Abaraham impresses with his intense performance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr NTR and Ram Charan's performance in this film is appreciated by all. It will leave you feeling proud of being an Indian.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adivi Sesh plays the role of an orphaned child of a deceased RAW agent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik and Tiger star in this story of an agent gone rogue. What happens when it is the best vs the best?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An agent is sent to spy on an Indian scientist and what starts is a roller coaster ride. Salman and Katrina’s first in the spy franchise is a must watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An Indian Army officer, played by Akshay Kumar, works undercover for a mission. This is the perfect edge of the seat thriller.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about a thrilling action story that is high on drama, starring John Abraham.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
