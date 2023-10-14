Before Tiger 3, Top 10 spy thrillers that are a must watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These spy thrillers on OTT are a must watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023
The recent addition to spy thrillers is Khufiya. Tabu plays a RAW agent who is spying over a colleague who has been accused of leaking secret information to CIA.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raazi is based on Calling Sehmat. Alia Bhatt plays an Indian spy who has been sent to Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, the story revolves around an Indian spy in Pakistan who shares information about nuclear weapons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about an undercover agent who rescues passengers from a hijacked plane.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Saif Ali Khan, the film is about an agent on a secret mission trying to find reason behind his colleague's death.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham plays an Indian intelligence agent who goes to Sri Lanka in midst of a civil war.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about an undercover agent sent to Pakistan. It is an interesting tale of the agent's survival when the cover goes bust.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushant Singh Rajput played a wise detectiveSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is an espionage thriller has Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif in leading role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film had both the stars playing intelligence office and ISIS agent respectively.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie starring Akshay Kumar is about a soldier who comes across a terrorist. He plans to save the city.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is coming next on November 10.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!