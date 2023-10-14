Before Tiger 3, Top 10 spy thrillers that are a must watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These spy thrillers on OTT are a must watch.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

Khufiya on Netflix

The recent addition to spy thrillers is Khufiya. Tabu plays a RAW agent who is spying over a colleague who has been accused of leaking secret information to CIA.

Raazi on Amazon Prime Video

Raazi is based on Calling Sehmat. Alia Bhatt plays an Indian spy who has been sent to Pakistan.

Mission Majnu on Netflix

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, the story revolves around an Indian spy in Pakistan who shares information about nuclear weapons.

Bell Bottom on Amazon Prime Video

The film is about an undercover agent who rescues passengers from a hijacked plane.

Agent Vinod on JioCinema

Starring Saif Ali Khan, the film is about an agent on a secret mission trying to find reason behind his colleague's death.

Madras Cafe on Netflix

John Abraham plays an Indian intelligence agent who goes to Sri Lanka in midst of a civil war.

Romeo Akbar Walter on Netflix

The film is about an undercover agent sent to Pakistan. It is an interesting tale of the agent's survival when the cover goes bust.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! on Amazon Prime Video

Sushant Singh Rajput played a wise detective

Phantom on Netflix

It is an espionage thriller has Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif in leading role.

Tiger Zinda Hai on Amazon Prime Video

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film had both the stars playing intelligence office and ISIS agent respectively.

Holiday on YouTube

The movie starring Akshay Kumar is about a soldier who comes across a terrorist. He plans to save the city.

Tiger 3 next

Now, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is coming next on November 10.

