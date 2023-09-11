Before Tiger 3, Top songs that showcase Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's beautiful chemistry

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to be back as Tiger and Zoya in Tiger 3. Before the film releases, here's a look at their sizzling chemistry.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Dil Diya Gallah

Dil Diya Gallah from Tiger Zinda Hai tops our list. Atif Aslam's voice and the magical chemistry between them makes it a chartbuster.

Banjara

Banjara from Tiger Zinda Hai is another chartbuster for us.

Wallah Re

Wallah Re from Tees Maar Khan makes us get up and dance. Salman Khan made a cameo in the movie for this song and it was a treat.

Swag Se Swagat

Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai plays at every party and their dance moves are just amazing.

Mashallah

Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger is a classy belly dance number. Salman Khan and Katrina's dance moves are fab!

Laapata

Laapata from Ek Tha Tiger won hearts. Their chemistry is just so beautiful in this.

Chashni

Chashni from Bharat is a soulful number. The romance and the beauty of this song wins hearts.

Just Chill

Just Chill from Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya is a party number and this hit jodi will make you go crazy.

Aithey Aa

Aithey Aa from Bharat makes us fall in love with Katrina's dancing. Salman and her chemistry is definitely the best.

Tu Meri Dost Hai

Tu Meri Dost Hai from Yuvvraaj is another hit these superstars have given together.

