Before Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, meet all the spies of the YRF spy universe

A look at Bollywood celebs who played spy agents in YRF SpyverseSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
Yash Raj Films has created a spy universe comprising of films Pathaan, War and Tiger series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and katrina Kaif are gearing up for the release of third installment of Tiger film series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ahead of Tiger 3 let's meet all the spies of YRF spy universe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan plays Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger who plays a RAW agent in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif plays an ISI agent Zoya Humani in the Tiger film series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan plays the role of RAW agent Maj. Kabir in War and will reprise his role in War 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff plays the role of Indian soldier Captain Khalid who works in a RAW agency.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vaani Kapoor plays a spy agent in War.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan plays a RAW agent Pathaan in latest YRF spy thriller.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone plays the role of ISI agent in Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ashutosh Rana plays the role of Colonel Sunil Luthra, a senior RAW officer, in War and Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
