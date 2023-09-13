Before Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, meet all the spies of the YRF spy universe

A look at Bollywood celebs who played spy agents in YRF Spyverse

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

YRF spy universe

Yash Raj Films has created a spy universe comprising of films Pathaan, War and Tiger series.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan and katrina Kaif are gearing up for the release of third installment of Tiger film series.

Spy agents of YRF spyverse

Ahead of Tiger 3 let's meet all the spies of YRF spy universe.

Avinash aka Tiger

Salman Khan plays Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger who plays a RAW agent in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Zoya

Katrina Kaif plays an ISI agent Zoya Humani in the Tiger film series.

Major Kabir

Hrithik Roshan plays the role of RAW agent Maj. Kabir in War and will reprise his role in War 2.

Captain Khalid

Tiger Shroff plays the role of Indian soldier Captain Khalid who works in a RAW agency.

Naina Verma

Vaani Kapoor plays a spy agent in War.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan plays a RAW agent Pathaan in latest YRF spy thriller.

Rubai

Deepika Padukone plays the role of ISI agent in Pathaan.

Col. Sunil Luthra

Ashutosh Rana plays the role of Colonel Sunil Luthra, a senior RAW officer, in War and Pathaan.

