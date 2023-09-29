Before Tiger Shroff's Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, Top 10 dystopian films to watch on OTT

Here is a list of dystopian films to watch on various OTT platforms.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath: A Hero Is Born teaser has been unveiled and the film is slated to release on 20th October 2023

Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women

Matrubhoomi is an Indian dystopian tragedy film available on Zee 5.

Carbon: The Story of Tomorrow

The film is set in a dystopian future of 2067 where oxygen has become expensive drug. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Black Mirror

Set in an abstrusely dystopian future Black Mirror is streaming in Netflix.

Cargo

Cargo on Netflix is about a demon hunter who works for a futuristic space agency is sent to Earth.

Watchmen

Watchmen is a superhero film that reflects a dystopian past. Watch it on Netflix.

The 100

The 100 on Netlfix is about a group visits Earth to see if it is habitable.

Anukul

Sujoy Ghosh directorial Anukul is a futuristic tale of a school teacher streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Story 2050

The film is set in the future where relationships are controlled by AI.

Time To Hunt

Time To Hunt is a South Korean dystopian film streaming on Netflix.

Children of Men

Children of Men on Amazon Prime Video visualizes a a world in 2027.

