Before Tiger Shroff's Ganapath, Top 10 dystopian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These dystopian movies and web series on OTT are a must watch.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Ganpath: A Hero is Born

Tiger Shroff's film is a dystopian action thriller that also stars Kriti Sanon. It will release on October 20. Here's a list of dystopian films and series to watch before Ganpath.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Children of Men on Amazon Prime Video

The film is about human race losing the ability to reproduce in the future leading to wars and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women on Zee5

It is a tragedy film with story revolving around a woman who is bought by a father to fulfil his and his five sons' desires.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anukul on Amazon Prime Video

The film is about a teacher who purchases a humanoid robot to help him with chores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Carbon: The Story of Tomorrow

It is a sci-fiction film. The story is about human suffering due to scarcity of oxygen in the future.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Time to Hunt on Netflix

A heist and a serial killer in a dystopian world. The story is as interesting as it can get.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Matrix Resurrections on Amazon Prime Videoon Amazon Prime Video

It is a dystopia where the world of two realities unravel. It stars Keanu Reeves.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cargo on Netflix

The story is of a father who is trying to protect his daughter amidst a pandemic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Mirror on Netflix

The series is set in future with human being tested upon with technology.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Knight on Netflix

The world is in ruins due to air pollution and some deliverymen named Black Knight come to the rescue of human race.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Story 2050 on Amazon Prime Video

Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja starrer Love Story 2050 is about time travel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Handmaid's Tale on Amazon Prime Video

It is a futuristic dystopian tale of a women who lives as a concubine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Korean CEO-employee romances on OTT platforms Netflix, Prime Video and more that are full of swoon-worthy moments

 

 Find Out More