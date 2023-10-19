Before Tiger Shroff's Ganapath, Top 10 dystopian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These dystopian movies and web series on OTT are a must watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023
Tiger Shroff's film is a dystopian action thriller that also stars Kriti Sanon. It will release on October 20. Here's a list of dystopian films and series to watch before Ganpath.
The film is about human race losing the ability to reproduce in the future leading to wars and more.
It is a tragedy film with story revolving around a woman who is bought by a father to fulfil his and his five sons' desires.
The film is about a teacher who purchases a humanoid robot to help him with chores.
It is a sci-fiction film. The story is about human suffering due to scarcity of oxygen in the future.
A heist and a serial killer in a dystopian world. The story is as interesting as it can get.
It is a dystopia where the world of two realities unravel. It stars Keanu Reeves.
The story is of a father who is trying to protect his daughter amidst a pandemic.
The series is set in future with human being tested upon with technology.
The world is in ruins due to air pollution and some deliverymen named Black Knight come to the rescue of human race.
Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja starrer Love Story 2050 is about time travel.
It is a futuristic dystopian tale of a women who lives as a concubine.
