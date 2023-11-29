Before Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur, Top 10 actors who changed their entire body language for a character
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
Vicky Kaushal adapted the demeanor, speech patterns, and body language of field marshal Sam Maneshkshaw to portray him in Sam Bahadur.
Hrithik Roshan displayed a changed body language for his character in Guzaarish, reflecting the role of a paraplegic.
Ranbir Kapoor altered his body language to embody the nuances of actor Sanjay Dutt in the film Sanju.
Kriti Sanon gained kilos of weight to suit the role of a surrogate mother in the film Mimi.
Shahid Kapoor changed his body language significantly to embody the character in Haider.
Priyanka Chopra's role as Jhilmil in Barfi demanded a notable shift in body language, speech, and mannerisms to capture the authenticity of portraying autism.
Aamir Khan gained kilos to look like a wrestler in Dangal. Earlier he changed his body language to portray an alien in PK.
Salman Khan underwent a transformation in body language for his role as a wrestler in Sultan.
Ranveer Singh adapted distinctive body language to portray the character of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat.
Alia Bhatt adapted a unique body language for her character portrayal in Gangubai Kathiawadi, to maintain the authenticity of the character.
Farhan Akhtar changed his body language to match the persona of athlete Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
