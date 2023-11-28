Before Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, Top 10 best biopics to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023
Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw.
Megha Gulzar's directorial Sam Bahadur is headlined by Vicky Kaushal and is slated to release on 1st December.
Shershaah (Amazon Prime Video) - Based on the life of India’s Army captain Vikram Batra who lost his life during the Kargil war.
Mangal Pandey: The Rising (Amazon Prime Video) - Based on the life of Indian soldier Mangal Pandey who sparked the Indian Rebellion of 1857.
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (Disney+ Hotstar) - Depicts the life of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Tanhaji (Disney+ Hotstar) - This historical drama traces the life of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare.
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Amazon Prime Video) - Depicts the life of Rani Laxmi Bai, a key figure in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.
Neerja (Disney+ Hotstar) - Portrays the bravery of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot during a hijacking.
Mary Kom (Netflix) - A biopic on the life of Olympic boxer MC Mary Kom.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (Netflix) - Focuses on the life of Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena.
Super 30 (Disney+ Hotstar) - Showcases the story of mathematician Anand Kumar, who mentors underprivileged students for IIT entrance exams.
Sanju (Disney+ Hotstar) - Chronicles the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt.
