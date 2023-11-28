Before Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, Top 10 best biopics to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Megha Gulzar's directorial Sam Bahadur is headlined by Vicky Kaushal and is slated to release on 1st December.

Shershaah (Amazon Prime Video) - Based on the life of India’s Army captain Vikram Batra who lost his life during the Kargil war.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising (Amazon Prime Video) - Based on the life of Indian soldier Mangal Pandey who sparked the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (Disney+ Hotstar) - Depicts the life of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Tanhaji (Disney+ Hotstar) - This historical drama traces the life of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Amazon Prime Video) - Depicts the life of Rani Laxmi Bai, a key figure in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Neerja (Disney+ Hotstar) - Portrays the bravery of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot during a hijacking.

Mary Kom (Netflix) - A biopic on the life of Olympic boxer MC Mary Kom.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (Netflix) - Focuses on the life of Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena.

Super 30 (Disney+ Hotstar) - Showcases the story of mathematician Anand Kumar, who mentors underprivileged students for IIT entrance exams.

Sanju (Disney+ Hotstar) - Chronicles the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt.

