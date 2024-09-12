Before Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, here are real celeb MMS leaks that shocked the industry
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 12, 2024
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in lead roles.
The movie is about an intimate video of the couple that grabs a lot of attention.
Talking about MMS scandals, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor too were once caught in MMS leak controversy.
Mona Singh once hit headlines as a MMS video went viral. However, the video later turned out to be fake.
In 2015, a video of partially nude Radhika Apte went viral on social media calling it an MMS leak. However, it was a clip from a film.
Preity Zinta once hit headlines as an email claiming to have her MMS clip went viral. However to TOI, she clarified that the girl is not her.
Bhojpuri singer and actress Shilpi Raj's MMS clip created quite a stir on social media.
Anjali Arora too hit headlines once because of an MMS leak. Later, she clarified that the video was fake.
An MMS video of Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh being in a compromising position had gone viral.
Mallika Sherawat's video of making out with an unidentified man had gone viral. However, later it was clarified that the girl was her lookalike.
