Let's have a dekko at the list of South Indian actors and actresses who went bold on-screen for their films.Source: Bollywood
Akash and Ketika featured in Puri Jagannadh's Romantic released in 2021. Romantic tells the tale of a young police officer falls in love with a beautiful young woman who turns out to be on the wrong side of the law.Source: Bollywood
Telugu actor Allari Naresh went bold for Naandhi. It was a courtroom crime drama wherein Naresh's character was subjected to brutal treatment inside the prison.Source: Bollywood
The sensuous beauty Amala Paul's character bared it all on-screen for her film, Aadai. Rathna Kumar's Aadai was a thriller.Source: Bollywood
Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly played lesbians in this LGBTQ film by RGV. Though the film was not well-received, the posters raised a lot of eyebrows.Source: Bollywood
The poster of Farnaz Shetty and Varun Sandesh starrer Induvadana made a lot of noise for the actress' bold avatar.Source: Bollywood
Payal Rajput and Kartikeya's RX100 was a hug hit. The story was quite unusual as well. Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty were cast in the Hindi remake.Source: Bollywood
Sampoornesh Babu went bold for his film Cauliflower. He recreated Aamir Khan's PK poster look for the same.Source: Bollywood
Shravan Reddy and Simrat Kaur featured in a Telugu film called Dirty Hari, an erotic romantic thriller co-starring Ruhani Sharma.Source: Bollywood
Recently, Vijay Deverakonda bared it all for the new poster of Liger. It created a huge buzz after Vijay's nude look was dropped.Source: Bollywood
