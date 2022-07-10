South Indian actors who went BOLD for films 

Let's have a dekko at the list of South Indian actors and actresses who went bold on-screen for their films. 

Akash Puri-Ketika Sharma 

Akash and Ketika featured in Puri Jagannadh's Romantic released in 2021. Romantic tells the tale of a young police officer falls in love with a beautiful young woman who turns out to be on the wrong side of the law. 

Allari Naresh 

Telugu actor Allari Naresh went bold for Naandhi. It was a courtroom crime drama wherein Naresh's character was subjected to brutal treatment inside the prison. 

Amala Paul 

The sensuous beauty Amala Paul's character bared it all on-screen for her film, Aadai. Rathna Kumar's Aadai was a thriller. 

Apsara Rani-Naina Ganguly 

Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly played lesbians in this LGBTQ film by RGV. Though the film was not well-received, the posters raised a lot of eyebrows. 

Farnaz Shetty-Varun Sandesh

The poster of Farnaz Shetty and Varun Sandesh starrer Induvadana made a lot of noise for the actress' bold avatar. 

Kartikeya-Payal Rajput 

Payal Rajput and Kartikeya's RX100 was a hug hit. The story was quite unusual as well. Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty were cast in the Hindi remake. 

Sampoornesh Babu

Sampoornesh Babu went bold for his film Cauliflower. He recreated Aamir Khan's PK poster look for the same. 

Shravan Reddy-Simrat Kaur 

Shravan Reddy and Simrat Kaur featured in a Telugu film called Dirty Hari, an erotic romantic thriller co-starring Ruhani Sharma. 

Vijay Deverakonda 

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda bared it all for the new poster of Liger. It created a huge buzz after Vijay's nude look was dropped.

