Before Vijay Varma in Kaalkoot, these actors won hearts with their cop roles in OTT web series
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2023
Vijay Varma to turn a cop in the upcoming web series Kaalkoot.
Kaalkoot will premiere on JioCinema on July 27.
Before that, let's check the actors who impressed in police roles.
Barun Sobti left fans mesmerized with his role in Khorra.
Shefali Shah was a hard-hitting cop in Delhi Crime.
Richa Chadha plays a cop who is investigating murder of young school student in Candy.
Ajay Devgn is a fierce cop in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.
Raveena Tandon stunned as a cop in Aranyak.
Randeep Hooda steals the show Inspector Avinash playing the lead role.
Kunal Khemu left everyone talking about his role in Abhay.
Jaideep Ahlawat grabbed the attention in Paatal Lok.
Karan Tacker plays an engineer turned IPS officer in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.
Mohit Raina won hearts with his cop role in Bhaukaal
