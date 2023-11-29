Before War 2, check the biggest Independence Day releases and their box office collection
Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 is slated to release on 14th August 2025 during Independence Day.
Before War 2 release here are some Bollywood movies that were released on Independence Day.
Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 released on 11th August 2023 was a blockbuster hit minting Rs 691.8 crore worldwide.
Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 clashed with Gadar 2 and made a business of Rs 221.08 crore at the box office.
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha released during Independence Day week 2022 but failed miserably earning RS 129.64 crore.
Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan also released in 2022 grossed Rs 61.58 crore worldwide.
Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal was released in 2019 and earned Rs 290 crore.
John Abraham’s Batla House too released during Independence Day of 2019 and earned Rs 113 crore.
Satyamev Jayate starring John Abraham released in 2018, made a business of Rs 108.32 crore worldwide.
2018 released Gold featuring Akshay Kumar minted Rs 153 crore at the box office.
Toilet Ek Prem Katha opened in cinemas during 2017’s Independence day and earned Rs 311.5 crore.
Hrithik Roshan starrer Mohenjo Daro released in 2016 and earned Rs 108 crore at the box office.
