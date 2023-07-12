Before What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Top remixes in Karan Johar movies so far
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2023
Kudiyee Ni Teri from Selfiee is a remake from popular song, ‘Vibe’ by the Punjabi singer PropheC.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disco Deewane was a famous song in the 80's by Nazia Hassan.
The Jawaani Song from Student Of The Year 2 is a remake of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani song from Jawani Deewani movie, crooned by Kishore Kumar.
Simmba’s Aankh Maare is a remake of the original Tere Mere Sapne song from the ‘90s.
Rangi Saari has been originally sung by Kavita Seth.
Nach Punjaban was also the remake of a track by Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq.
What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani has been remixed from Jhoomka Gira Re from Mera Saaya originally crooned by Asha Bhosale.
What Jhumka is making our hearts pump faster to the music.
Though the music and lyrics are enjoyable and upbeat, the music video is equally visually appealing.
It’s a colourful song.
Karan Johar’s trademark of showing grandeur and fun in his songs is seen in What The Jhumka.
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most-awaited movies of this year.
