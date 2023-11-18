Before World Cup 2023 Ind vs Aus final: Check Top 10 films that have been shot in Australia

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 18, 2023

Singhh is Kingg were shot in Brisbane and Gold Coast.

Bachna Ae Haseeno scenes were shot near the Archibald Fountain and Sydney Opera House.

Chak De India were shot in Melbourne, at the Webb Bridge, State Netball Hockey Centre, Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre and the Sydney Olympic Park and many scenic locations.

Shaadi ke Side Effects was shot in north-east of Australia, Queensland, Gold Coast, Great Barrier Reef.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag's few shots were shot at the beautiful beaches of Melbourne, Federation Square, Eureka Skydeck, Melbourne Park and the Victoria Arts Centre.

Dil Chahta Hai's song Jaane Kyun was shot in the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The Adventures of Priscilla is about a road trip from Sydney to Alice Springs.

Major Saab has been shot in Queensland, the Milla Milla Falls.

The Babadook is about a troubled widow who finds out that a monster from a son’s children’s book has come to life. The film was shot in Adelaide, Australia.

Animal Kingdom is of real-life crimes allegedly committed by the Pettingill family in Melbourne.

