Before Cirkus, these are Rohit Shetty's Top 10 grossers

Rohit Shetty has given us amazing movies in the past. Will Cirkus be able to do well at the box office? Here. take a look at his top 10 highest-grosser movies of all time.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 02, 2022