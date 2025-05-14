Bella Hadid to Jeremy Strong: Meet celebrities who wowed fans at Cannes 2025

Bela Hadid has never failed in turning heads of everyone, the supermodel here rocks a sleek black gown, with an asymmetrical neck and a daring side slit.

Irina Shayk wore the definition of elegance with a lovely black gown filled with silver embellishments all over it.

Eva Longoria shimmered like a true star in her carefully made black gown with silver panelling on the front.

Julia Garner played beautifully around with the guidelines of Cannes by adorning a shimmering black gown which plays with light and looks transparent.

A walking orchard is what Heidi Klum’s outfit should be defined as, her iconic ruffled pink gown made it look as if the flowers themselves are walking.

Speak Drama, Speak Alessandra Ambrosio. Her voluminous vibrant emerald green gown steals the show in a zap with its textured sleeves.

Alba Rohrwacher means business with this crisp off white white jumpsuit with a slender black belt cinching her waist, which itself makes her a study in minimalism.

Jeremy Strong looks and acts like a gentleman in this effortlessly pulled off salmon-hued suit paired with a mid bowtie.

Frédérique Bel commands the attention of everyone in her carefully designed sequin gown with elaborated shoulder pieces and a bold side slit.

