Berlin on Netflix: Top 10 reasons why you cannot miss the Money Heist spin-off

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023

Berlin on Netflix is coming on December 29, 2023

Source:Bollywoodlife.com

Pedro Alonso plays the role of Berlin in Netflix

Source:Bollywoodlife.com

Netflix's Berlin is shown as a terminally ill character in Money Heist

Source:Bollywoodlife.com

Berlin is shown as smarter than Professor in Money Heist

Source:Bollywoodlife.com

Berlin and his gang will be raiding a place in France in the series

Source:Bollywoodlife.com

Fans are excited to see Berlin and his squad in their full glory

Source:Bollywoodlife.com

Money Heist's Berlin is a combination of a hero and villain

Source:Bollywoodlife.com

Berlin is proficient in a number of European languages

Source:Bollywoodlife.com

He will steal jewels worth 44 million euros on this show

Source:Bollywoodlife.com

Berlin is loved for his sense of style and love for art

Source:Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Hania Aamir to Yumna Zaidi, check out Top 10 most gorgeous Pakistani actresses

 

 Find Out More