Berlin on Netflix: Top 10 reasons why you cannot miss the Money Heist spin-off
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023
Berlin on Netflix is coming on December 29, 2023
Source:Bollywoodlife.com
Pedro Alonso plays the role of Berlin in Netflix
Source:Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix's Berlin is shown as a terminally ill character in Money Heist
Source:Bollywoodlife.com
Berlin is shown as smarter than Professor in Money Heist
Source:Bollywoodlife.com
Berlin and his gang will be raiding a place in France in the series
Source:Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are excited to see Berlin and his squad in their full glory
Source:Bollywoodlife.com
Money Heist's Berlin is a combination of a hero and villain
Source:Bollywoodlife.com
Berlin is proficient in a number of European languages
Source:Bollywoodlife.com
He will steal jewels worth 44 million euros on this show
Source:Bollywoodlife.com
Berlin is loved for his sense of style and love for art
Source:Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hania Aamir to Yumna Zaidi, check out Top 10 most gorgeous Pakistani actresses
Find Out More