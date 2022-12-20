Somy Ali

The actress has revealed that she has been motivated to workout after seeing the song and put more efforts in the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Payal Rohatgi

She has said that people cannot target anyone due to a colour. Deepika has not adorn any God for insulting the same with her outfit.

Rahul Dholakia

The Raees director said that the attack on SRK needs to end as he has contributed a lot to the society. He told the bigots to shutup with their theories.

Onir

The moviemaker calls the mentality of the politician sick and called him vulgar and that the politician is spreading hate as he has nothing to do.

Rashami Desai

She said that SRK and Deepika were portraying their characters as a work of art, so one should appreciate the same.

Swara Bhasker

The actress had posted a news clip and said that if the politicians had the time to see the clothes of the actresses, then they would have removed time to also do some work.

Shobu Yarlagadda

The producer of Baahubali mentioned in his tweet that everyone is hitting rock bottom.

Prakash Raj

He took to his Twitter to write disgusting and that for how long people will tolerate colour blind, 'andh bhakts'.

All about Beshram Rang controversy

The ruling and the opposition parties of Madhya Pradesh and many religious organisations have objected the saffron coloured bikini worn by the actress in the movie.

Narottam Mishra

The State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the makers have shot the song with a bad mindset. The movie will not be released in MP if the mistake is not corrected.

