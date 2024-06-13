Best 7 Korean dramas that have the power to make you cry

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2024

These Korean dramas are high on emotions and will make your eyes teary.

Scarlet Heart: Ryeo (Moon Lovers): A contemporary woman navigating sorrow and love in the Goryeo Dynasty.

Mr. Sunshine: A Korean-American confronting political and personal unrest returns to Korea in the late 19th century.

Reply 1988: A touching account of friendships and families in Seoul in the 1980s. Super fun and emotional to watch.

My Mister: A middle-aged guy and a young woman dealing with life's obstacles develop an unexpected friendship. From there, their rollercoaster journey begins.

In the show It's Okay to Not Be Okay, a caregiver and a children's book author discover love and recovery in a mental health facility and go through an emotional journey.

Descendants of the Sun: A doctor and a soldier fall in love alongside dealing with different situations.

Goblin: To put an end to his eternal life, a legendary goblin seeks out a mortal spouse.

Thanks For Reading!

