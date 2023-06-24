Best dark comedy movies of all time in Bollywood to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2023

Delhi Belly on Netflix is a comedy-drama about three flatmates getting into a shady business.

Ludo on Netflix is about four intertwined stories in a game of fate and chance.

Monica, O My Darling is a neo-noir dark comedy film streaming on Netflix.

Darlings on Netflix is a black comedy against domestic violence.

Dev D is a modernized tale of Devdas. It is available on Netflix.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro on Amazon Prime Video shows shady side of real estate industry.

Lipstick Under My Burkha streaming on Amazon Prime Video is slam on society.

Kaalankaandi on Disney+ Hotstar is about a teetotaller living his last days after learning about stomach cancer.

Shaitan is one of the best dark comedy movies in Bollywood streaming on Netflix.

Blackmail is a revenge of a husband for his cheating wife.

Good Luck Jerry on Disney+ Hotstar is about a middle-class girl becoming a drug peddler for her living.

Ishqiya on Amazon Prime Video is a love story between individuals involved in a web of crime.

