Best Diwali 2024 pictures of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt other stars
Sanskruti Nemane
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 02, 2024
Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from her Diwali celebrations with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie. They looked like a cute family as they wore matching outfits.
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor did the Diwali puja together at their new house. They also wore matching outfits and Raha's cute expressions won hearts.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave a glimpse of their baby girl this Diwali. They also announced the name of their girl during Laxmi pujan. The couple has named her Dua Padukone Singh.
Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Diwali with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. She is on a vacation at the Maldives and the pictures are mesmerising.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also shared an adorable Diwali post. They looked gorgeous together this Diwali. Vicky's new look won hearts.
Hrithik Roshan shared pictures of his Diwali celebration with family and his girlfriend, Saba Azad. They were seen bursting crackers together.
Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon celebrated Diwali with their parents and friends. Kriti is also celebrating the success of Do Patti.
Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor celebrated Diwali at home with father, Boney Kapoor. Janhvi's boyfriend Shikhar was also with them.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared their special Diwali selfie.
Aditi Rao Hydari and husband Siddharth celebrated Diwali with their Gurus and mentors. They shared some pictures with Kamal Haasan and other stars.
