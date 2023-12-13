Best Korean actors from your K-drama list

The popular 2003 K-drama series Stairway to Heaven made Kwon Sang-woo famous for his portrayal of Cha Song-joo.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lee Dong-wook's portrayal of the enigmatic and spooky neighbor in the television series Hell Is Other People won him the appropriately named OCN Awards Dangerously Attractive Character award.
Best known for co-starring with Song Hye-kyo in the Descendants of the Sun series, where they won the Best Couple Award, Song Joong-ki played "Big Boss" (also known as Captain Yoo Si-jin).
The most well-known role of Kim Soo-hyun is that of Do Min-joon in My Love From the Star, the alien who falls in love with Cheon Song-yi.
Beginning his career in show business as a musical theater performer, Ji Chang-wook later became well-known for his leading parts in a number of K-dramas, such as Smile Again, Empress Ki and Backstreet Rookie.
In the television series While You Were Sleeping, Lee Jong-suk portrayed a pivotal role as a rookie prosecutor with the gift of prophecy.
Lee Min-ho portrayed some of the most recognizable characters in Korean drama history, such as Gu Jun-pyo in Boys Over Flowers, for which he was awarded the 2009 Baek Sang Art Awards' Best New Actor title.
Hyun Bin starred in multiple Korean drama series and won Best New Actor at the MBC Drama Awards because of his performance in Ireland.
Gong Yoo’s role as a "goblin" in the 2016 fantasy drama series Guardian: The Lonely and Great God is what made him most famous.
