Best Korean crime thriller movies you need to see right away on Netflix

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023

The Call is a psychological thriller that occurs in two timelines.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the dystopian crime drama Time to Hunt, South Korea is set in the post-collapse future following a financial crisis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pandora begins when a local power plant's reactors are impacted by an earthquake that occurs in a town.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The zombie thriller #Alive follows Joon-woo, a live-streamer of video games, as he deals with a viral outbreak in which infected people quickly transform into flesh-eating monsters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If you prefer historical fiction, Rampant tells the story of an exiled prince who returns home amid an assassination plot headed by the Minister of War.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucid Dream is a science fiction thriller that centers on Go Soo's character, single father Choi Dae-ho, an investigative journalist who exposes dishonest executives and politicians.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A detective in this crime film, The Chase, loses a serial killer, which ruins his mental state.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

An anthropologist discovers one of the monster's long-buried eyes, reawakening the creature that opened the door to Hell in the paranormal movie The 8th Night.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Indian schools and hostels that shaped the careers of notable celebrities

 

 Find Out More