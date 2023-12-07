Best Korean crime thriller movies you need to see right away on Netflix
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023
The Call is a psychological thriller that occurs in two timelines.
In the dystopian crime drama Time to Hunt, South Korea is set in the post-collapse future following a financial crisis.
Pandora begins when a local power plant's reactors are impacted by an earthquake that occurs in a town.
The zombie thriller #Alive follows Joon-woo, a live-streamer of video games, as he deals with a viral outbreak in which infected people quickly transform into flesh-eating monsters.
If you prefer historical fiction, Rampant tells the story of an exiled prince who returns home amid an assassination plot headed by the Minister of War.
Lucid Dream is a science fiction thriller that centers on Go Soo's character, single father Choi Dae-ho, an investigative journalist who exposes dishonest executives and politicians.
A detective in this crime film, The Chase, loses a serial killer, which ruins his mental state.
An anthropologist discovers one of the monster's long-buried eyes, reawakening the creature that opened the door to Hell in the paranormal movie The 8th Night.
