Best Korean dramas to watch based on your zodiac sign
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024
Start-Up: A drama that tracks a group of youthful entrepreneurs as they attempt to make it in the cutthroat world of startup businesses.(TAURUS)
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo: A sweet romantic comedy about love, friendship, and self-discovery that revolves on the lives of collegiate athletes.(GEMINI)
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reply 1994: A sentimental television series that depicts the relationships and lives of a group of college students sharing a Seoul boarding house in the 1990s.(CANCER)
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She Was Pretty is a romantic comedy that explores themes of inner beauty, self-esteem, and second chances via the reunion of childhood friends as adults.(LEO)
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A touching drama about the lives of doctors and their long friendships in a hospital setting is called Hospital Playlist.(VIRGO)
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My ID is Gangnam Beauty, which tells the tale of a young woman navigating society's expectations of beauty after undergoing plastic surgery.(LIBRA)
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A fantasy romance series called The King: Eternal Monarch tells the tale of a love affair between a contemporary police officer and a Korean ruler set in parallel universes.(SCORPIO)
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim is a romantic comedy that centers on the relationship between a skilled secretary and a narcissistic vice president of a business.(SAGITTARIUS)
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A satirical drama, Sky Castle delves into the world of South Korea's aristocratic families, who are driven by prosperity and education to compete with each other.(CAPRICORN)
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on the Chinese classic "Bu Bu Jing Xin," Moon Lovers is a historical fantasy drama that traces the journey of a contemporary woman to the Goryeo Dynasty.(AQUARIUS)
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hotel Del Luna is a fantasy romance series that explores themes of love and repentance. It is set in a hotel for ghosts, run by a centuries-old ghost and her reticent human manager.(PISCES)
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fight for My Way is a touching tale of four friends overcoming adult obstacles to pursue their loves and goals.(ARIES)
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Bollywood movies starring Salman, Amitabh Bachchan where animals take centre stage
Find Out More