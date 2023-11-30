Best Korean dramas to watch in December 2023

Nov 30, 2023

With the global success of Kpop, Korean television shows, and films like Parasite and Minari, the South Korean entertainment industry is gradually becoming the dominant force in the world.

Crash Landing on You is a South Korean heiress and a North Korean soldier's love story, and it's arguably the most well-known Korean drama on Netflix to date.

In the zombie horror series All of Us Are Dead, a group of high school students get caught up in a viral epidemic.

In the luscious historical drama Under the Queen's Umbrella, a group of people battle for the throne. Our story revolves around the fiery queen Hwa Ryeong (Kim Hye-soo).

Our Blues is a drama series that delves into the unique lives of individuals who reside and work on Jeju Island, with a clever foundation similar to a docu-series or reality show.

Twenty Five Twenty One gave the makers the opportunity to base a fictional narrative on actual occurrences.

In Queenmaker, a gifted fixer driven by a moral crisis to leave her lucrative job at a major conglomerate and enter politics follows to elevate a fierce civil rights lawyer to the position of Seoul's next mayor.

A charming story of reconciliation soon emerges from the rather dismal beginnings of this upbeat drama about second chances, The Good Bad Mother.

The Silent Sea is a space-based science fiction horror series that follows a crew as they investigate an abandoned research facility where a tragedy occurred.

