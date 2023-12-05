Best Korean dramas to watch on Netflix before 2023 ends
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023
The world of Korean dramas is both peculiar and lovely. The entertainment sector in South Korea is gradually becoming the most powerful in the world.
Hellbound is a gloomy brutal examination of faith and viral social hysteria that goes well with fine sacramental wine.
The Silent Sea is a space-based science fiction horror series that follows a crew as they probe an abandoned research facility where an awful incident occurred.
Doona!, which is based on Min Song-ah's The Girl Downstairs, is excellent in both comedy and romance, showcasing all the best qualities of a well-known genre in each of its episodes.
With the cherished Song Kang in the lead role, Nevertheless became an immediate hit with viewers all over the world.
A Time Called You, which departs from the conventional rom-com format of K-dramas in this genre, finds its rhythm with moments of genuine suspense and tension.
King the Land skillfully navigates the boundary between comedy and drama and is loved by the audience overall.
Bloodhounds is a fast-paced, action-packed crime drama from South Korea that features excellent acting and fight choreography.
Park Gyu-young (The Devil Judge) plays social media influencer Seo Ah-ri in the South Korean mystery thriller Celebrity. Her lust for fame draws more than just attention.
