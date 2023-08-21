Best of Chiranjeevi on OTT: Top 10 films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more

As south superstar Chiranjeevi turns 67, here are 10 films that you must watch on OTT to witness his stellar acting prowess.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023
A heart touching story about a servant who falls in love with his employer's daughter but is unable to show it due to societal norms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiranjeevi starred in this action-drama film that was released in 2002 and went on to become the first Telugu movie to gross over Rs 30 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fantasy film starred Chiranjeevi alongside Sridevi and revolves around a man who finds a ring with a great power, but the goddess who owns it seeks it back to return to her world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A heart touching tale about a cobbler who believes in hard work and righteousness.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A musical-drama about a classical singer who believes in changing society through his music and will power.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A remake of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., the story revolves around a fake doctor who treats his patients with kindness and humanity rather than medicines.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A blockbuster action-drama film revolving around a professor who forms the ACF [Anti Corruption Force] along with his former students to take on corruption in society.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A thriller about a mysterious man steps in to ascend the throne after the death of a political leader.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiranjeevi’s recent blockbuster is about a fisherman who engages in smuggling accepts a request from a disheveled police officer for his personal advantageSource: Bollywoodlife.com
An epic historical action inspired by the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who revolted against the atrocities of East India Company 10 years before the Sepoy Mutiny.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!