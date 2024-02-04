Best of romantic Bollywood songs to dedicate to your partners ahead of Valentine's week

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024

Tujhe Dekha To is one of the classic love songs. Every SRKian should have this on their playlist. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heeriye is a new romance number by Jasleen Royal and Arijit Singh. It features Dulquer Salmaan.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tum Se Hi from Jab We Met is one of the most iconic love songs ever. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If it is new love, Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain is perfect. This song from Pardes never gets old.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pehle Bhi Main from Animal is everyone's current favourite romance number. It has been sung by Vishal Mishra. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apna Bana Le from Bhediya has been sung by Arijit Singh. The song is a love confession. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankhiyaan Gulaab from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a soft melodious number which will keep you hooked.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chaleya featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara got everyone grooving. You guys groove with your beloved too. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahiye Jinna Sohna by Darshan Raval is another popular romantic song you can dedicate to your lover. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janiye from Chor Nikalke Bhaga will set the most passionate atmosphere. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If you haven't Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte from Bawaal then you are missing out on one of the most romantic tracks ever. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tere Vaaste is a hugely popular number featuring Vicky and Sara from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a super romantic track. Listen if you are feeling delulu too. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maan Meri Jaan by King ruled hearts and charts in 2023. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava is proof that old is gold! This one from Gadar 2 refreshed so many memories. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: All details about the Jordan schedule and what to expect from this visual extravaganza

 

 Find Out More