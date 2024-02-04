Best of romantic Bollywood songs to dedicate to your partners ahead of Valentine's week
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024
Tujhe Dekha To is one of the classic love songs. Every SRKian should have this on their playlist.
Heeriye is a new romance number by Jasleen Royal and Arijit Singh. It features Dulquer Salmaan.
Tum Se Hi from Jab We Met is one of the most iconic love songs ever.
If it is new love, Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain is perfect. This song from Pardes never gets old.
Pehle Bhi Main from Animal is everyone's current favourite romance number. It has been sung by Vishal Mishra.
Apna Bana Le from Bhediya has been sung by Arijit Singh. The song is a love confession.
Ankhiyaan Gulaab from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a soft melodious number which will keep you hooked.
Chaleya featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara got everyone grooving. You guys groove with your beloved too.
Mahiye Jinna Sohna by Darshan Raval is another popular romantic song you can dedicate to your lover.
Janiye from Chor Nikalke Bhaga will set the most passionate atmosphere.
If you haven't Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte from Bawaal then you are missing out on one of the most romantic tracks ever.
Tere Vaaste is a hugely popular number featuring Vicky and Sara from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.
Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a super romantic track. Listen if you are feeling delulu too.
Maan Meri Jaan by King ruled hearts and charts in 2023.
Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava is proof that old is gold! This one from Gadar 2 refreshed so many memories.
