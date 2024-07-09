Best of Sonam Kapoor: Neerja, Sanju and more
As Sonam Kapoor celebrates her 39th birthday on July 9th, we take a look at some of her best roles played in movies.
Neerja Bhanot in Neerja, Sonam's portrayal earned her critical acclaim and several awards.
Sonam plays a quirky and free-spirited physiotherapist, Mili Chakravarty in Khoobsurat.
Sonam's role as Zoya Haider in Raanjhanaa, a strong-willed and idealistic girl caught in a love triangle was highly praised.
Sonam plays a fashionable and meddlesome matchmaker, Aisha Kapoor in Aisha.
Her role of Avni Sharma in Veere Di Wedding, a successful and independent woman dealing with societal pressures was also well appreciated/
Sonam's role as a spirited girl in Delhi-6 was appreciated for its authenticity and energy.
In the romantic comedy Bewakoofiyaan, Sonam plays a young professional Mayera Sehgal trying to balance her career and relationship.
Sonam played the role of Ruby in Sanju, one of Sanjay Kapoor’s early girlfriends, the role had a lot of impact despite being a small one.
