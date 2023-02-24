Best of Sridevi: Navrai Majhi to Oh Meri Chandni; Top 10 iconic songs that still live in our mind and rule our hearts

Bollywood's veteran actress Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018 in Dubai. On her death anniversary; a look at the most iconic songs.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2023

Sridevi's top 10 songs

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018 in Dubai at the age of 54. A look at her most iconic songs in Bollywood.

Chandni O Meri Chandni

Rishi Kapor and Sridevi's song is a full paisa vasool.

Hawa Hawai - Mr India

This song is a timeless classic as Sridevi owned it with her killer moves and expressions.

Kaate Nahin Kat Te - Mr India

Sridevi won hearts with her look in blue saree.

Main Teri Dushman - Nagina

Sridevi as an ichhadhaari naagin impressed the audiences.

Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Choodiyan - Chandni

Sridevi made everyone fall in love with her.

Morni Baga Ma Bole - Lamhe

This is the most significant song which is still iconic.

Naino Mein Sapna - Himmatwala

Sridevi and Jeetendra's song is still remembered the most.

Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai - Chaalbaaz

Sridevi set the screens on fire with her rain dance.

Navrai Majhi - English Vinglish

Sridevi's dance was a treat for everyone.

Thanks For Reading!

